Woman injured by fire at high-rise in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A woman was injured in a fire at a high-rise in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Grandview Avenue on Mount Washington at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said the fire happened in a single unit on the building’s 10th floor.

Medics found a woman with burns to her body. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Emergency crews said firefighters were able to get the flames under control quickly.

The Fire Investigation Unit is working to learn what caused the fire.

