Memorial Day 2026: Honoring fallen military members across Western Pennsylvania

Communities across the Western Pennsylvania area gathered to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Some hosted parades and others held more solemn remembrance ceremonies.

PHOTOS: Memorial Day 2026 across Western Pennsylvania

Here’s a look at events held during this year’s Memorial Day.

Shaler community gathers for Memorial Day service

The Shaler community came together for a Memorial Day service at Mount Royal Cemetery.

Volunteers planted flags at the graves of veterans ahead of the weekend.

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Fayette County organizations raise money for veterans during annual Memorial Day parade

The annual Memorial Day parade was held in Connellsville on Monday.

It started on the West Side and moved along Pittsburgh Street. A veterans’ honor roll was held at the end of the street to kick off the rest of the Memorial Day program.

The local VFW also collected donations during the parade to raise funds for local veterans.

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Westmoreland County residents honor veterans with parade, ceremony in Irwin

A Memorial Day parade was held in Westmoreland County on Monday.

The parade started at the Immaculate Conception Church on Second Street in Irwin before winding its way to Union Cemetery.

A military ceremony was held at the cemetery.

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Swissvale community holds rededication ceremony for newly updated war memorial monument

A special Memorial Day service was held in Swissvale on Monday.

The community rededicated a memorial and celebrated work being done at the local library.

The service was held on Monday morning at the Carnegie Free Library of Swissvale.

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‘Today is a special day’: Communities along Allegheny River commemorate Memorial Day

Multiple Memorial Day events took place across the region, including along the Allegheny River, where hundreds gathered to remember fallen service members.

A crowd of over 100 people attended a Memorial Day service in Brackenridge. The names of veterans lost this past year were read alongside a memorial with the names of soldiers who never made it home.

The Highlands High School band played “Taps,” and family members stood to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Across the river in Lower Burrell, several generations of family members gathered along Leechburg Road for a parade.

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Locals stake out spots at annual Carnegie Memorial Day parade

The annual Memorial Day parade in Carnegie had a strong turnout on Sunday.

Locals staked out the spots they come to year after year.

Many people, like Brian Kanai of Crafton, come to support loved ones who are in the parade.

“It shows just how much the folks in Carnegie really love these parades and their community and these events,” Kanai said. “I love seeing the turnout down here.”

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Traditions live on during 116th annual Memorial Day Parade in Lawrenceville

The 116th annual Memorial Day parade in Lawrenceville brought together families, veterans and community groups Monday for the longstanding tradition honoring those who died in military service.

More than 50 groups participated in this year’s parade, including military color guards, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officers, firefighters, veterans’ organizations, marching bands, Shriner clowns, local sports mascots, the USS Requin Base Submarine Veterans and Carnegie Robotics.

For some attendees, the parade has become a yearly tradition.

“We come from Tarentum, all the way here,” Adeline Preston said.

David and Adeline Preston said they have attended parades in several cities over the years, but called Lawrenceville’s celebration their favorite.

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