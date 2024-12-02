At least 1 person injured in Rochester house fire

ROCHESTER, Pa. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Rochester.

Beaver County dispatchers said crews were called to 682 Deer Lane at 3:46 p.m.

Our crew saw a two-story home that was damaged by a fire. The damage appeared to be towards the roof.

Dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital from the scene. Their condition is currently unknown.

Channel 11 has a crew on the scene of this breaking story. Watch Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. for the latest.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group