1 person killed in Derry Township crash

By WPXI.com News Staff

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Derry Township on Friday night.

According to Westmoreland County dispatchers, emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Torrance Road at 8:32 p.m.

The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person was killed.

Their identity has not been released.

