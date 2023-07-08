1 person killed in Derry Township crash

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Derry Township on Friday night.

According to Westmoreland County dispatchers, emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Torrance Road at 8:32 p.m.

The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person was killed.

Their identity has not been released.

Channel 11 is working to learn more. Check back for updates online and on 11 at 11.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group