1 person taken to hospital after car slams into house in Homewood South

PITTSBURGH — One person was injured after a car slammed into a house in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South Thursday morning.

According to Allegheny County 911, the crash happened in the 7800 block of Kelly Street at 9:58 a.m.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene saw a car with heavy front end damage and a hole in a brick house.

A witness told Channel 11 there were two cars involved in the crash with one driver in each.

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s no word on their condition.

