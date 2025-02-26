Driver taken to hospital after crashing into PRT bus in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A vehicle and a PRT bus collided head-on Wednesday afternoon.

Allegheny County emergency dispatchers said the crash happened at the intersection of Mifflin Road and Slate Road at 3:51 p.m.

A spokesperson for PRT said the P7-McKeesport Flyer was the vehicle involved.

The driver of the vehicle was unresponsive and possibly suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

No passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash and the driver was uninjured.

