1 person taken to hospital from Butler County house fire

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital from a house fire in Butler County on Tuesday morning.

The fire in the 600 block of Sarver Road in Buffalo Township started around 1:30 a.m.

Butler County 911 dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11 that everyone got out of the home, and one person was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

No other information was immediately available.

