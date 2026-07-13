1 person taken to hospital following Edgeworth house fire

EDGEWORTH, Pa. — Multiple agencies were called to a house fire around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning in Edgeworth along Chestnut Road.

Edgeworth Police Chief Bill Och said the home was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived. Och said all five people inside the home were able to escape safely.

“It’s a huge, we can have a huge sigh of relief that we know that nobody was, there were no casualties involved in the fire,” Och said.

Och said one person living inside the home was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and a firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

“Certainly our firefighters with all of their protective gear and fireproof boots and helmets, they can get very hot very fast,” Och said. “The American Red Cross is here, fire departments bring a lot of water to try to keep them hydrated while they are fighting the fire,” he said.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. No cause has been determined.

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