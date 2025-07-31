Local McDonald’s restaurants kicking off charity initiative in August

PITTSBURGH — Local McDonald’s restaurants are kicking off an initiative to help support families with children in need of medical care.

This initiative, known as RMHC Digital Day, involves McDonald’s locations in Pittsburgh, Erie, Johnstown/Altoona, Clarksburg, Weston, Wheeling, W.V., and Steubenville, Ohio.

Participating restaurants will donate 20% of sales made through the McDonald’s app on August 8 to their respective Ronald McDonald House Charity chapter.

“Our hope is that our local communities will come out to support the needs of families who are away from their homes, providing medical care for their children,” said Twila Mezan, a McDonald’s owner/operator in the Pittsburgh and Wheeling regions.

Each participating restaurant will also contribute at least $250 to its local chapter.

