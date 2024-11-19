1 person taken to hospital from motorcycle crash in Adams Township

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to a motorcycle crash in Adams Township early Tuesday morning.

Butler County dispatchers said the crash happened on Mars-Evans City Road and Hutchman Road at 7:17 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene, dispatchers said. There is currently no word on their condition.

Dispatchers said the road is closed. The reason is unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

