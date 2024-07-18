1 rescued after becoming pinned inside overturned car on Banksville Road

PITTSBURGH — One person was rescued after becoming pinned inside an overturned car vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Banksville neighborhood.

Firefighters, medics and police were called to Banksville Road at the intersection of Carnahan Road just before 7:30 a.m.

Public safety officials said medics entered the car to care for the female patient while rescue crews worked to stabilize the vehicle and remove the windshield.

The female was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

