Arrest made in beating, armed robbery of man inside Duquesne home

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Allegheny County Police have made an arrest after a man was beaten and robbed inside a home in Duquesne last week.

On March 28, police responded to the 1000 block of Crawford Avenue for reports of a robbery and shots fired.

The victim told officers that two males forced their way inside his apartment. He said they beat and pistol-whipped him while demanding money.

During the assault, police said the victim was able to escape down a stairwell and reported hearing at least one shot fired when he ran. He was treated at the scene for multiple injuries.

Detectives said from witness interviews and evidence collected, they determined that Richard Hill, 18, was one of the people responsible for the assault.

On Thursday, Allegheny County detectives saw Hill and another person enter a car in Duquesne. As detectives approached the vehicle, it fled.

A short time later, detectives found the car stopped, and said both Hill and the other person ran from the area. Both were eventually taken into custody.

Hill is facing multiple charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and persons not to possess a firearm. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail pending preliminary arraignment.

The second male was determined to be a juvenile and released after Allegheny County Police consulted with the district attorney’s office.

