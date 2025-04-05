State Police Fire Marshal investigating West Aliquippa house fire

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Fire destroyed a house along Allegheny Avenue in West Aliquippa Friday afternoon, as the investigation continues into what started it.

Firefighters from Aliquippa and Ambridge were called to the home just after 1 p.m. after initial reports that a person was unaccounted for.

“Crews from both departments immediately went into search and rescue mode looking for the missing occupant, who was later found by the Aliquippa Police Department at a neighbor’s,” said Chief Timothy Firich of the City of Aliquippa Fire Department.

In the last few years, Channel 11 has reported on several fires in this neighborhood that caught fire and were later ruled arson. Firich said he can’t say if the cause of the fire is suspicious at this time. He said there was fire on all three floors of the house, including the basement.

Neighbors are grateful crews were able to stop the fire from spreading.

“The fire started to get bigger as we were all speaking, so it was kind of crazy how fast it all happened,” said Olivia Thomas, who moved in next door three days ago. “We were nervous because the wind was blowing, and we didn’t know what was going to happen, so thank god that it stopped at the house.”

The State Police Fire Marshal continues to investigate.

