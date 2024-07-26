Local

1-year-old from Ohio dies of fentanyl toxicity at UPMC Children’s Hospital

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A 1-year-old girl from Ohio died of fentanyl toxicity at UPMC Children’s Hospital.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said Camila Cothran, from Bellaire, Ohio, was found unresponsive on April 24. She died four days later at the hospital.

The medical examiner has ruled her cause of death as acute fentanyl toxicity and her manner of death as accident.

There’s no word on if anyone has been charged in Camila’s death.

