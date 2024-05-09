Local

10-day closure of Route 51 ramp to I-79 to begin in Robinson Township

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Allegheny County Map

A 10-day closure of the ramp carrying traffic from Route 51 (Coraopolis Road) to northbound Interstate 79 in Robinson Township will begin, Friday, May 10, weather permitting.

It will close from 7 p.m. Friday night through 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, to allow crews to conduct ramp reconstruction work. Traffic will be rerouted using the following detour:

  • From the closed ramp, head north on Route 51
  • Turn right and cross the Coraopolis Bridge
  • Continue along Grand Avenue
  • Take the ramp to northbound I-79 toward Erie
  • End Detour

