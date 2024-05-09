10-day closure of Route 51 ramp to I-79 to begin in Robinson Township

A 10-day closure of the ramp carrying traffic from Route 51 (Coraopolis Road) to northbound Interstate 79 in Robinson Township will begin, Friday, May 10, weather permitting.
It will close from 7 p.m. Friday night through 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, to allow crews to conduct ramp reconstruction work. Traffic will be rerouted using the following detour:
- From the closed ramp, head north on Route 51
- Turn right and cross the Coraopolis Bridge
- Continue along Grand Avenue
- Take the ramp to northbound I-79 toward Erie
- End Detour
