10-year-old cancer survivor to light holiday tree at PPG Place

PITTSBURGH — Ten-year-old cancer survivor Braelyn Gordon will light up the city of Pittsburgh when she flips the switch on the Holiday Tree at PPG Place during the American Cancer Society Tribute of Light Celebration on Nov. 22.

The event, part of Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night, begins at 4:30 p.m., with the tree lighting ceremony scheduled for 6 p.m. Braelyn’s participation is a symbol of hope and celebration as she is currently in remission from cancer.

“Lighting the tree this year means so much to Braelyn and our family as a whole because it means we are blessed enough to spend another Christmas with her in remission,” said Nautica Brooks, Braelyn’s mother.

Braelyn was first diagnosed with astroblastoma of her spinal cord at age seven, which initially caused paralysis in her lower extremities. After surgery, radiation, rehabilitation, and therapy, she regained her mobility.

Unfortunately, the cancer returned in her brain, leading to more surgery and radiation treatments. Braelyn is now in remission, and her family is grateful for the support they received from the American Cancer Society.

“The American Cancer Society has made such a powerful impact on our family by letting us know that we are not alone in Braelyn’s journey,” Nautica added.

The event will feature performances by Natalie’s School of Champion Baton Twirlers, skaters from the RMU Island Sport Center Figure Skating Academy, and local artist Olivia Sperber. The Tribute of Light Celebration includes a procession of volunteers carrying lighted tributes in honor of cancer patients and survivors.

The public is encouraged to attend the free event to support Braelyn and celebrate the start of the holiday season. There is a charge for participating in the open skate after the ceremony.

Tributes can be purchased in advance at https://tinyurl.com/TOLpittsburgh25, with a limited number available on the evening of the event.

