$10K a month for life winning scratch off lottery ticket sold at Pittsburgh-area grocery store

WEST MIFFLIN, pa. — A winning $10,000 a Month for Life Scratch-Off ticket was sold in Allegheny County.

The winning ticket was purchased at Century Square Shop ‘n Save, located at 2381 Mountain View Drive in West Mifflin. The store will receive at $10,000 for selling it.

The $10,000 a Month for Life game is a $5 ticket available from the Pennsylvania Lottery. This specific game allows winners to choose between the lifetime monthly payments or a lump sum.

The Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold because Scratch-Offs are distributed at random. The Lottery only learns of a winning ticket’s sale location once the prize has been claimed by the winner.

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