2 suspects charged in Fayette County shooting

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Police have charged two people in connection with a shooting in Fayette County earlier this month.

Court records obtained by Channel 11 identify one of the suspects as Jamal Zion Ford, 20, of Uniontown.

The other suspect is a juvenile, referred to as “J.C.” in the criminal complaint.

Detectives were notified of a person who’d been shot arriving at Uniontown Hospital on June 23, records say. The person had a graze wound to the face and a gunshot wound in the arm.

Around the same time, police responded to a shots-fired call on Hogsett Street.

Detectives found two people matching the suspects’ descriptions at Grant Street Park and took them into custody. Ford was found with a backpack next to him.

Surveillance video reportedly shows the juvenile and Ford, who is carrying the backpack, walking on Coffee Street toward Bailey Avenue. A vehicle passes by, and the juvenile draws a gun and shoots at it about seven times, records say.

Investigators say they found two 9mm handguns in the backpack, matching the 9mm shell casings found at the shooting scene.

Online court records show Ford is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, carrying firearms without a license and related charges.

He is being held in the Fayette County Prison and has been denied bail.

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