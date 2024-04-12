10th Street Bypass closed for expected flooding in Pittsburgh

Local

PITTSBURGH — The 10th Street Bypass is closed to traffic due to expected flooding.

PennDOT announced the 10th Street Bypass closed Friday morning between I-279 Parkway North/Fort Duquesne Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard. The ramps from northbound and southbound I-279 to the 10th Street Bypass are also closed.

All traffic will be detoured. PennDOT advises motorists to use Fort Duquesne Boulevard to get around the closure. Travelers on I-279 should use the ramps to Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.

