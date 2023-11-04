11 Cares holds food drive to provide Thanksgiving meals to Pittsburgh area families in need

PITTSBURGH — Thanksgiving is less than three weeks away, and this year food insecurity is even greater.

That’s why 11 Cares and its sponsors are providing meals for families in need.

We partnered with the Light of Life Rescue Mission and several Shop ‘n Saves for a food drive.

“This is a community of giving. And I think the families and the customers realize that, and they give very generously,” said Mark Loskamp, owner of the Shop ‘n Save in Shaler.

Volunteers collected donated items like canned corn, boxed stuffing and cranberry sauce for Thanksgiving dinner meal boxes that’ll feed over 2,000 families.

“We’ll provide the turkey and a pie and a devotional,” said Annie Cairns with Light of Life Rescue Mission.

The meals will then be distributed by Light of Life, which has seen an increase in homelessness among seniors and the elderly.

“People who are grandmothers and grandfathers, who you know once cooked an entire Thanksgiving meal for their families, are now facing homelessness, food insecurity, and can no longer afford Thanksgiving dinner,” Cairns said.

Also playing a vital role in this food drive effort are the 11 Cares partners.

This is our first year, and we’re really excited to be partnering up with Channel 11 Cares for many reasons. One of which is we share core values in terms of helping and giving back to the community,” said Christine Zaremski-Young with Edgar Snyder & Associates.

“Food insecurity continues to be on the rise. And we realize if the basic necessity of food is not being met, that it really impinges on our members’ health. So it’s important to come out in the community today and help give back,” said Judy Sapos with Highmark Wholecare.

You can also give a monetary donation by texting WPXI to 50155.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group