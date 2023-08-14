11 Cares partner Highmark Wholecare is sponsoring Disability Pride Pittsburgh: Weekend Under the Ten

PITTSBURGH — 11 Cares partner Highmark Wholecare is sponsoring Disability Pride Pittsburgh: Weekend Under the Tent.

The event will take place Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Schenley Plaza.

Festivities will include stage performances and a parade.

More information can be found here - https://www.disabilitypridepa.org/dppittsburgh

Disability Pride PA is a nonprofit and disabled led organization started to create inclusion and accessible programs across the state.

