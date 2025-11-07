11 Cares teams up with Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to help with food crisis; how to help

PITTSBURGH — Join WPXI 11 Cares to help with the food crisis.

Many local families need our help.

Donate now through Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, and your generosity will provide food to those in need.

Visit Pittsburghfoodbank.com/11cares, or text 11cares to 50155.

You can also scan the QR code below.

11 Cares is sponsored by Clearview Federal Credit Union, Duquesne Light Company, Edgar Snyder & Associates and Highmark Wholecare.

Pittsburgh Food Bank QR Code

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group