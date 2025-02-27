11 Investigates: Ban on using leg shackles during inmate hospital visits leads to safety concerns

PITTSBURGH — Inmates trying to escape from jail guards during hospital visits.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Brian Englert, the President of the Allegheny County Prison Employees Union told Channel 11.

Tonight on 11 at 11, Chief Investigator Rick Earle lays out what tool corrections officers are no longer allowed to use and why they say it could be putting your safety at risk.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group