11 Investigates: Challenger and mayor clash over city budget

PITTSBURGH — A clash of perspectives is happening over how the City of Pittsburgh handles its finances.

Allegheny County Controller and mayoral challenger Corey O’Connor said today that “shoddy math and irresponsible decisions” have put the city’s finances in jeopardy, and he said that new leadership is needed to get the city back on track and avoid another fiscal crisis.

But Mayor Ed Gainey said he doesn’t agree with O’Connor’s assessment, and he contends the city is on sound financial footing.

“Despite the current administration’s rosy projections, our budget is barely held together by strings and band aids,” said O’Connor, who is challenging Gainey in the May 20th Democratic Primary.

O’Connor held a news conference in Knoxville Thursday morning to outline some of the issues and possible solutions.

Standing in front of a dilapidated home, O’Connor said the city soon won’t have money to deal with potentially dangerous homes like this.

“We will see fewer blighted properties like the one behind me being demolished,” said O’Connor.

Using a chart that showed no money in future budgets for public safety equipment, small businesses and I-T support, O’Connor, who had served on City Council before becoming Controller, sounded the alarm about the future.

“You’re asking officers, paramedics, firefighters to risk their lives every day, and yet you are not going to invest in the equipment that keeps them and us safe,” said O’Connor.

In a one-on-one interview with Mayor Ed Gainey Thursday afternoon, Earle asked about O’Connor’s claims.

Earle: He said in budgets 2026 to 2030, there’s no money for public safety equipment.

Gainey: That’s not true.

Earle: And there’s no money for small businesses, no money for I-T upgrades, and little money for vehicles.

Gainey: Again, Rick, we ended with a four million dollar surplus. We didn’t raise no taxes or anything. When you think about the bond rating that was improved and you think about the fact that we didn’t have to raise taxes, I’m proud of that.

Gainey also said he created a task force to evaluate the city’s financial position and he praised the work they’ve done.

O’Connor also accused Gainey of going on a hiring spree and increasing the size of the Mayor’s office.

He said that money should have been used to buy ambulances and salt trucks.

The city has had issues with the fleet.

11 Investigates reported this winter that a third of the city salt trucks were broken down, and couldn’t be used in snow response.

That led to complaints from citizens about snow removal.

O’Connor said he would cut the size of the mayor’s staff, streamline city services and reach a deal with the nonprofits to contribute to the city, something he said Gainey campaigned on but hasn’t achieved.

“I’m tired of hearing how close we were to supposedly finally getting an agreement from the mayor, who campaigned on getting it done, right away,” said O’Connor.

Gainey said the city improved its bond rating and ended 2024 with a four-million-dollar surplus.

He did say during his budget address back in November that there would be a few lean years ahead, but nothing to prevent the city from moving forward.

