11 Investigates: City flags South Side nightclub as disruptive property after weekend chaos

PITTSBURGH — A nightclub in Pittsburgh’s South Side has been flagged as disruptive by the city, following chaos that erupted there recently.

Pittsburgh police posted a green sign on the front door of Capos on East Carson Street, designating the business as a disruptive property. It comes after police used tasers and pepper spray to break up fights this past weekend outside the bar, where shots were fired.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 6 p.m., Chief Investigator Rick Earle explains why city officials and community members support the crackdown.

