11 Investigates: Controversial plan to put armed officers in schools

PITTSBURGH — Several weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese announced plans to hire armed guards to patrol their schools.

Former city of Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich was hired to build the new force.

And while schools in our area like, Hempfield and Sto-Rox have also begun using armed officers, the largest district, Pittsburgh Public, has resisted, despite some recent incidents that are raising serious safety concerns.

Channel 11 Chief Investigator Rick Earle will have more on the controversy and an effort that could force districts to hire an armed officer

