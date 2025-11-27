11 Investigates: EMS district chief fired in overtime scandal

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates broke the story Tuesday night that two high-ranking officials with the city of Pittsburgh Bureau of Emergency Medical Services had been suspended without pay after an investigation into allegations of falsifying time cards.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle confirmed today that one of the employees, a district chief, has now been fired by the city.

Sources told Earle the district chief was fired by the Public Safety Director.

The district chief is accused of turning in time cards with overtime hours that he allegedly did not work.

Sources said the amount of money in question ranges from $6,000 to $13,000.

The other employee, a division chief, is accused of failing to monitor the time cards that were submitted by the district chief.

He’s been suspended without pay.

Sources told Earle the Division Chief is set to appear at a disciplinary hearing before the Public Safety Director next week.

He also faces the possibility of termination, but sources said he may be allowed to retire.

