11 Investigates Exclusive: Another Pgh ambulance breaks down while on call, aging fleet to blame

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has learned that a city of Pittsburgh Emergency Medical Services ambulance broke down on a call over the weekend.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle broke this story and he discovered that medics made it to the call, but the ambulance broke down on scene.

Medics had to call in another ambulance to get a stroke patient to the hospital.

A Public Safety spokesperson said the delay did not compromise patient safety.

But it’s just the latest troubling issue for the city’s aging vehicles.

11 Investigates obtained pictures of the most recent incident where the ambulance ruptured a suspension line, spewing hydraulic fluid all over the road, on Sunday afternoon on Brinwood Avenue in Carrick.

A public safety spokesperson told Earle that the ambulance made it to the call and while medics were working on a stroke patient inside a home, firefighters, responding as backup, discovered the leak.

11 Investigates obtained the dispatch transmission of the call.

“Copy, what’s the matter with it?”

“Some type of hydraulic fluid break and the rear suspension dumped and there’s hydraulic fluid all over the back of the truck.”

“All right, copy, we will get you someone up there.”

According to public safety, Medic Two was immediately dispatched and arrived on scene within 9 minutes.

Within five minutes, Medic Two transported the patient to the hospital.

Public safety said there were no delays in patient care and getting the patient to the hospital.

“There’s a reason that the ambulance that was servicing downtown, literally, yesterday has 160,000 miles on it and is 13 years old. It’s because we have not invested in our fleet,” said Controller Rachael Heisler.

During the past year, 11 Investigates has documented mechanical and other problems with ambulances and other city vehicles from public works, to garbage trucks to fire trucks and police cars.

11 Investigates revealed rusted-out and overall poor conditions of some public works trucks.

Some drivers said they fear for their safety every time they get into the trucks.

11 Investigates also obtained a picture of an ambulance where the rear axle snapped off, leaving the hospital and another where the rear compartment door flew wide open, hitting and damaging a parked car.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 11 Investigates: Aging Pittsburgh ambulance broke down in the middle of the road while leaving AGH

11 Investigates: Aging Pittsburgh ambulance broke down in the middle of the road while leaving AGH For months, 11 Investigates has shared information about the state of Pittsburgh’s aging ambulance fleet. (WPXI/WPXI)

11 INVESTIGATES EXCLUSIVE: Pgh Ambulance door swings open, hits parked car, startling driver 11 Investigates has learned that a city of Pittsburgh ambulance with a patient onboard on the way to Allegheny General Hospital on the North Side was involved in an accident. (WPXI/WPXI)

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 11 Investigates Exclusive: Pgh Ambulance door swings open, hits parked car, startling driver

The ambulance was taking a patient to the hospital.

No one was injured in that accident.

The city controller said nearly half of the vehicles are past the recommended life span, and while the controller admits it’s a problem two decades in the making, she said it’s time to dedicate permanent funding to purchase new vehicles.

“What’s very obvious is that money is diverted to other priorities on a pretty recurring basis, and what we need to make sure of is year over year what we are doing is investing in our fleet,” said Heisler.

The controller suggested creating a trust fund to buy new vehicles.

Other council members have proposed getting the nonprofits, like UPMC, to chip in to help purchase emergency vehicles.

Councilman Anthony Coghill has repeatedly said the Gainey administration should have used more of the American Rescue funds to purchase new vehicles.

He has said that it was a wasted opportunity to overhaul the entire fleet.

The city’s aging fleet will likely be a hot topic when the new Mayor, Corey O’Connor, takes over in January.

