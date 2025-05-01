11 Investigates: Pittsburgh employee sounding alarm about dire conditions of city vehicles

PITTSBURGH — An 11 Investigates Exclusive: A City of Pittsburgh employee sounding the alarm about the dire condition of some city vehicles.

It’s a problem years in the making.

Over the winter, we broke the story that a third of the city’s salt trucks were broken.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle spoke with a city employee who says he is afraid to drive the trucks, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

