PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh’s Urban Redevelopment Authority paid $250,000 to purchase a former school building even though the appraisal came in at $137,500.

Chief Investigative Reporter Rick Earle questioned Pittsburgh City Council President and URA Board member Dan Lavelle about the payment after Lavelle told Earle last week that the URA would never pay more than the appraised value.

Earle: It looks like the appraisal came in at $137.500 for the land and building, yet the URA paid $250,000. Is that accurate?

Lavelle: I don’t know. I would have to go back and fact-check that, but what I can tell you is, and I need to look at the actual percentage. But we appraise property, and we can pay a certain amount above that.

But that’s not what Lavelle told Earle last Friday, when Earle asked him why the URA paid Emmett Miles $250,000 for the old Larimer school building in 2016.

Earle: Too much to pay for an old school?

Lavelle: I don’t know. I know if the URA purchased it, more than likely we had it appraised, and I know we don’t pay above appraised value, so if it appraised for that much, then it was appropriate.

After that interview last week, 11 Investigates obtained a copy of the appraisal from the URA. It listed the value of the land and building at $137,500. But the URA paid Miles $250,000.

Miles originally bought the school in 2005 with plans to renovate the building, but Miles said he could never obtain the funding to start the renovations. Sources said he did little to the building during the 11 years he owned it. He eventually sold it to the URA in 2016.

Lavelle, City Council president and URA board member, defended the purchase despite the agency overpaying by roughly $110,000 above the property’s appraised value.

Miles was recently charged by the Allegheny County District Attorney in another case with theft for allegedly misappropriating nearly $300,000 in state, county and city grant money designated for job training and food insecurity programs.

Miles is the first person to face charges in the DA’s ongoing investigation into city finances under the Gainey administration.

Lavelle argued that the overall community impact justified the cost.

“If it was worth renovating that structure and putting the property back online and providing a good housing product for the community, I think it was worth it,” Lavelle said.

Lavelle stood by the transaction, emphasizing that the URA turned the abandoned school into apartments for low income individuals.

“I think it ended up being a quality project that was good for the community,” Lavelle said.

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