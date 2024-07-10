11 Investigates Exclusive: Police surround home, handcuff homeowner at gunpoint after prank call

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A dangerous swatting call victimized an innocent man and wasted police resources over the weekend.

Police surrounded an Allegheny County home, demanded the homeowner come out at gunpoint, and then detained him face down in his neighbor’s driveway. It was in response to a call about a murder at the home, and the police response matched scenes that frequently play out during SWAT situations.

The problem is the 911 call that sent police to the home was fabricated. There was no shooting. And the man who was detained had done nothing wrong.

11 Investigates obtained video footage of the incident that now has federal investigators involved.

