Body pulled from creek near Montour Trail identified

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One of the bodies that was pulled from a creek along the Montour Trail in late June has been identified.

Allegheny County police said dispatch was notified of a body floating in the Montour Run Creek at around 4:05 p.m. on June 28.

First responders found a dead man floating in around 6 feet of water. Divers recovered the body.

While the divers were in the water, they found a second man in around 10 feet of water.

One of the people has been identified as Bilson Ramirez, 22, from Pittsburgh. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said he was found dead along the trail.

The second body has not been identified yet.

Preliminary information shows no sign of foul play, police said.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

