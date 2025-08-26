11 Investigates: Former funeral home employee alleges director mishandled human remains

PITTSBURGH — A former funeral home employee who first exposed allegations about mishandling pet remains tells 11 Investigates that human bodies were mishandled.

The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office charged Patrick Vereb earlier this year with fraud related to his pet funeral business operating as Eternity Pet Memorial.

Investigators allege Vereb accepted payment for pet cremations but failed to follow through with services, in some cases dumping pets’ bodies at a local dump.

11 Investigates Amy Hudak spoke exclusively with funeral home employees, and tonight at 5 breaks down where this separate part of the investigation stands.

