Pittsburgh funeral home owner accused of dumping pets in landfill instead of cremating them

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh funeral home owner is charged with deceiving more than 6,500 pet owners who paid for burial services, but instead received ashes from other animals, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office announced Monday.

Patrick Vereb, 70, owner of Vereb Funeral Home and Eternity Pet Memorial, is charged with improper disposal of thousands of dogs and cats for which owners paid for cremations, burials, returns of ashes, and other services between 2021 and 2024.

Following an extensive investigation, the Attorney General’s Office identified more than 6,500 victims from Allegheny, Armstrong, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

”This case is disturbing, and will cause devastation and heartache for many Pennsylvanians,” Attorney General Sunday said. “Our pets are members of our families, and this defendant betrayed and agonized pet owners who entrusted him to provide dignified services for their beloved cats and dogs. I commend our investigative team for a comprehensive review of voluminous records which uncovered this long-running pattern of theft and deception.”

The AG’s Office said nearly a dozen veterinary practices and businesses worked with their office to confirm Vereb collected at least $657,517 in fees from pet owners who were promised a private cremation for their pet, but did not receive the actual ashes of their pet.

Eternity Pet Memorial received the pets directly from consumers or through area veterinarians.

Vereb is charged with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, and deceptive business practices. Vereb surrendered Monday afternoon and was arraigned on the charges. He was released on his own recognizance.

The AG’s office launched a website for victims to provide their contact information, share victim impact statements and receive updates on the criminal case. It can also help concerned citizens to determine if they are also victims in this case.

