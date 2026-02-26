11 Investigates gets action on new legislation aimed at protecting school crossing guards, students

They are the protectors, walking out into oncoming traffic to make sure our kids get to school safely, but as 11 Investigates has reported, crossing guards are being hurt at alarming rates.

Our reporting with our sister stations around the country and the Associated Press has uncovered 225 crossing guards hit or killed on the job in the last decade. That number is likely much higher since these incidents aren’t tracked locally or nationwide.

Now, lawmakers are taking notice. For the first time in the state of Pennsylvania, a bill was introduced to help protect crossing guards, and that momentum is being felt in neighboring states. Representative Melissa Shusterman, a democrat from Chester County, sponsored a bill that would protect crossing guards for the first time.

“It creates a law that specifically names crossing guards and it requires citizens to obey crossing guard instructions, obey traffic signals given by crossing guards and there is a penalty for drivers who do not obey crossing guards,” Rep. Melissa Shusterman (D- Chester County) tells Channel 11.

The punishment is a summary offense that carries with it a $250 fine on top of a $35 surcharge.

“It is a step in the right direct to protect our crossing guards and remind drivers they need to obey crossing guards and the signals that they’re giving,” Rep. Shusterman added.

In direct response to our reporting, in Ohio, a bill was just introduced in the state house to toughen criminal penalties and increase fines against drivers who put crossing guards and children in harm’s way.

“Certainly, you all have helped greatly raise the awareness of this, and we truly appreciate the role of media and your investigative journalism to help make this happen,” Rep. Andrea White (R - Kettering, OH) tells 11 Investigates.

While Pennsylvania still won’t track crashes involving crossing guards, something 11 Investigates exposed, Rep. Shusterman says she’s open to advancing her bill if it helps keep crossing guards safe on our streets.

“I love that idea and that might be the second bill in that package,” Rep. Shusterman added. “As someone who has been legislating for seven years, I often see issues bubbling up and then more bills are proposed to support those issues.”

The bill has eight co-sponsors, including Rep. La’Tasha Mayes who covers part of Allegheny County. It was last referred to the House Transportation Committee in June.

