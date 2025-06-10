11 Investigates gets a behind the scenes look at U.S. Open at Oakmont security measures

OAKMONT, Pa. — With more than 200,000 visitors expected to attend the US Open at Oakmont Country Club, the USGA told Chief Investigator Rick Earle that the safety and security of fans and golfers is a top concern.

Earle recently visited Oakmont to meet with a representative from the USGA to talk about security measures.

As workers were putting the finishing touches on the fairways and buildings around the golf course, the USGA was fine-tuning the security plan.

“For us, the thing that’s first in paramount importance is the safety, the security and the health of anyone coming to the championship over the course of those seven days,” said Eric Steimer, the USGA Senior Director for US Open Championships.

For months now, the USGA has been working with local and state law enforcement on a detailed security plan.

“So, we’re good at operating golf championships, but we know our role in security. We really turn to our law enforcement partners to make sure that our plans are buttoned up, leaning into their expertise and what their recommendations are,” Steimer said.

Plum Borough Police Department is the lead agency, but they’ll get help from other local departments, including Oakmont, Allegheny County and Pennsylvania State Police.

“You may have resources brought in from the county, whether it’s the command post, mobile command post area,” said John Hudson, a retired Secret Service agent and security consultant.

Hudson helped with security during the last US Open by operating drones for the District Attorney’s office.

The USGA said a 360-degree perimeter will be set up around the sprawling 380-acre course that is enclosed by a fence.

Earle: Because it’s such a big layout, is it harder to secure?

Hudson: No, it’s actually easier to secure because they have a physical boundary around there with the fence and the limited access points.

Police officers, some working undercover, will be stationed inside and outside the course.

Fans must go through a metal detector system that the USGA began using a couple of years ago that allows more people in at one time.

“Ultimately, that magnetometer is going to pick up on any items that it hits on that will require potentially a second security measure, whether it’s a hand wand or a divest situation where ultimately once that item is rendered safe, you’ll be allowed to bring it in,” Steimer said.

Surveillance cameras and drones will also be used this year.

“So we’ll have eyes in the sky, so to speak, which allows us to really be able to respond to any incidents, whether it’s a security issue, whether it is a health issue, but really it takes a small army of security out here to make sure that everything is going smoothly and that’s not something we’re going to skimp on,” Steimer said.

In addition to local and state law enforcement officers, the USGA told Earle they will have nearly 300 private security guards to help out as well.

