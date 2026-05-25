PITTSBURGH — Be cautious if you’re going out on the rivers around Pittsburgh this week.

A Recreational Boaters Advisory is currently in effect for the Monongahela, Allegheny and Ohio rivers near the city.

A combination of high flows, fast currents and debris could make conditions hazardous for recreational boaters on the rivers, the National Weather Service says.

Recreational Boaters Advisory in effect for Pittsburgh rivers after heavy weekend rains

The advisory is expected to last through Saturday, May 30.

This comes after heavy rains prompted Flash Flood Warnings and a Flood Watch for parts of the area over the weekend.

A previous Recreational Boaters Advisory was set to expire Sunday morning.

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