Traditions live on during 116th annual Memorial Day Parade in Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH — The 116th annual Memorial Day parade in Lawrenceville brought together families, veterans and community groups Monday for the longstanding tradition honoring those who died in military service.

More than 50 groups participated in this year’s parade, including military color guards, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officers, firefighters, veterans’ organizations, marching bands, Shriner clowns, local sports mascots, the USS Requin Base Submarine Veterans and Carnegie Robotics.

For some attendees, the parade has become a yearly tradition.

“We come from Tarentum, all the way here,” Adeline Preston said.

David and Adeline Preston said they have attended parades in several cities over the years, but called Lawrenceville’s celebration their favorite.

“We’ve been hunting parades in every city we’ve lived in, and this is the best one,” David Preston said.

For Leah Ruth Evans, the parade is personal.

“My father and his brother were very active in the military,” Evans said. “His brother Joseph Moon was one of the first Black foremen of the city, and he would lead the parade. I said to my daughter and my grandson, this is very nostalgic to me.”

Evans said Memorial Day traditions help younger generations understand the sacrifices made by veterans and service members.

“Those family moments, traditional things that you can start with your children, with your grandchildren … and explain to them the story behind it, why it is important to remember your vets and to honor those who have served,” she said. “It’s the reason why we are America today.”

Following the parade, a ceremony honoring fallen service members was held at Allegheny Cemetery.

The ceremony included musical performances and memorial tributes.

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