Here’s where you can see Memorial Day flyovers in the Pittsburgh area

The 911th Airlift Wing will hold flyovers across the Pittsburgh area this Memorial Day to honor fallen service members.

Weather permitting, the flyovers will happen between 10:20 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

People will hear and see a low-flying C-17 Globemaster III in these communities:

Bethel Park

Irwin

Richland

South Hills

Legion Memorial Park

Sharpsburg

Zelienople

Trafford

Oakmont

Imperial

Brackenridge

Union Cemetery, Jefferson County, Ohio

These flyovers are part of the Wing’s scheduled training and come at no additional cost to taxpayers, officials say.

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