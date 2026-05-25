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Here’s where you can see Memorial Day flyovers in the Pittsburgh area

By Christopher Dacanay, WPXI.com
Here’s where you can see Memorial Day flyovers in the Pittsburgh area A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing flies over the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, May 5, 2022. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert) (Joshua Seybert/Joshua Seybert)
By Christopher Dacanay, WPXI.com

The 911th Airlift Wing will hold flyovers across the Pittsburgh area this Memorial Day to honor fallen service members.

Weather permitting, the flyovers will happen between 10:20 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

People will hear and see a low-flying C-17 Globemaster III in these communities:

  • Bethel Park
  • Irwin
  • Richland
  • South Hills
  • Legion Memorial Park
  • Sharpsburg
  • Zelienople
  • Trafford
  • Oakmont
  • Imperial
  • Brackenridge
  • Union Cemetery, Jefferson County, Ohio

These flyovers are part of the Wing’s scheduled training and come at no additional cost to taxpayers, officials say.

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