11 Investigates: Photo shows jail guard sleeping while guarding inmate in hospital room

PITTSBURGH — A week after 11 Investigates broke the story about two Allegheny County jail guards suspended after an inmate walked out of a hospital room, another guard is under investigation for allegedly sleeping while on duty at the same hospital.

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On Monday, Chief Investigator Rick Earle obtained a picture of a jail guard sources say was sound asleep at West Penn Hospital in Bloomfield while he was guarding an inmate in a hospital bed next to him without handcuffs or leg shackles.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. to see that photo and to hear the response from a member of the Allegheny County Jail Oversight Board.

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