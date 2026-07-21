Pittsburgh Poison Center receiving calls about popular squishy kids’ toys, doctors warn parents

PITTSBURGH — Doctors are issuing warnings about a popular kids’ toy that may be in your home.

Since the beginning of the year, the Pittsburgh Poison Center has received more than 180 calls from parents worried about leaking or broken squishy toys. These concerns mirror a recent recall in the United Kingdom of counterfeit “squeezie dumplings” due to high levels of the chemical benzene.

Parents are also filing complaints with the Consumer Product Safety Commission in the United States, citing chemical burns from exploding squishy toys.

Virginia Darby, a Pittsburgh grandmother, experienced a toy incident firsthand while watching her four-year-old grandson. His dumpling toy burst open, spilling its contents onto his face, mouth and nose. Darby called 911, and medics took her grandson to the emergency room for examination.

“I’m panicking. I didn’t know what the heck to do with it, especially when you don’t know what it can do to you,” Darby said, describing the immediate aftermath of the incident. Her grandson was later determined to be fine.

Darby expressed frustration that the toy lacked product or warning labels. “There’s no way you would know if it’s in the sun, it would bust, or if you played with it too hard, it will bust. It’s just no, no cautions,” Darby said.

The Pittsburgh Poison Center has noted an increase in inquiries.

“We see these new products come on the market and as they get more popular, we tend to see more calls,” said the center’s medical director, referring to the more than 180 calls received since Jan. 1.

Dr. Joshua Shulman warned that intentionally heating these toys, such as microwaving them, significantly increases the danger. “I would say if they’re heated and one ruptured, it could cause burns. It could cause irritation to the skin, to the eyes,” Dr. Shulman said.

Although there have been no reports of serious injuries in Pittsburgh so far, complaints filed with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in the United States include an incident where a squishy dumpling-shaped toy exploded, causing chemical burns and another mention of a counterfeit squishy with a strong chemical odor.

While there is no recall in the U.S., the United Kingdom recently issued a recall on counterfeit “squeezie dumplings” after discovering high levels of benzene in their outer shell. Experts advise parents to purchase these toys from well-known retailers and to avoid second-hand or online purchases, with consumers noting that counterfeits often have a strong chemical odor and lack package labels.

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