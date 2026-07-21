Man accused of killing ex-wife’s boyfriend by hitting him with pickup truck

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is now behind bars after police say he used his pickup truck to kill his ex-wife’s boyfriend.

Police said Roy Holliday, 53, was hit and killed by his girlfriend’s ex-husband while riding his motorcycle on Lowber Road.

“Normally we call it a crash when we are talking about two vehicles when they collide…this was intentional,” Trooper Steve Limani said.

Pennsylvania State Police say Ryan Thompson, 47, intentionally hit Holliday from behind while driving his pickup truck. According to police, Thompson had gotten into an argument with his ex-wife Melissa Thompson earlier in the day and had a heated exchange with Holliday via Facebook Messenger over finances.

“To actually take your vehicle and use it as a deadly weapon to hurt and strike down and subsequently, in this case, kill an individual…it’s absolutely disgusting,” Trooper Limani said.

According to police paperwork, Thompson called his ex-wife minutes after the crash and told her:

“She would not be seeing him again. He hung up….Then called back and said that he was sorry and that he loved her.”

Holliday was transported to a hospital in critical condition and died a day later.

Now, Melissa Thompson’s sister is speaking out on behalf of her family.

“Roy’s family, my sister, nephew, and myself are all heartbroken,” Kaelin Henderson said. “What Ryan did was malicious and uncalled for. My sister truly loved Roy, and he was a great person and friend.”

Thompson is charged with Holliday’s murder and is in the Westmoreland County Jail.

A celebration of Holliday’s life will take place July 22.

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