11 Investigates: Power surge takes out appliances, power company won’t cover damage

By Rick Earle, Channel 11 Chief Investigative Reporter

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Residents in a local community tell 11 Investigates that they lost thousands of dollars worth of electronic items and appliances during a wind storm last month, and tonight they’re upset because the power company won’t cover any of the damages.

Channel 11 Chief Investigator Rick Earle spoke with residents in a Westmoreland County community.

The storm caused a power surge that fried appliances, but the power company said there’s nothing they can do.

On Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m., Channel 11 Chief Investigator Rick Earle spoke with the power company about why they won’t cover the damages.

