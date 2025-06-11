11 Investigates: What goes into keeping the best golfers in the world safe at the U.S. Open

OAKMONT, Pa. — The best professional golfers in the world are in Oakmont this week for the U.S. Open.

So, what goes into keeping them safe on and off the golf course? Chief Investigator Rick Earle spoke with the USGA about security efforts for the game’s biggest stars.

Earle learned it’s a big job that’s been in the planning stages for months.

Fans will see police officers and security guards on the golf course and there will be even more security around some of the bigger names, especially during the final round of the tournament.

“They’re going to have that added level of security in and around their areas, just knowing that they draw the crowds. Obviously, once they come on site, they’re going to have that security detail that they need in and around the player-centric areas on the golf course itself,” said Eric Steimer, the USGA senior director of U.S. Open Championships.

Steimer said rope lines will be set up to keep fans at a safe distance from the golfers, but he says there’s plenty of prime viewing.

“We’ll establish rope lines where fans can follow their favorite golfers all 18 holes, sit in some great grandstand locations that provide panoramic views,” Steimer said.

Local and state police, along with nearly 300 private security guards, will be on hand. Some officers will blend in with the crowd.

“We have undercover officers, escort details, as well as a lot of security position out on the golf course,” Steimer said.

“Someone like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, they may have some private security with them,” said John Hudson, a retired Secret Service agent and security consultant.

Hudson is very familiar with Oakmont Country Club.

During the last U.S Open in 2016, he operated a drone for the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office.

Hudson told Earle that fans will notice a heightened level of security on the final day of the tournament.

“Probably on the last day, Sunday, when you have the foursomes that tee off that match, the higher profile shooters, you’ll have security with that, that package as well, walking along the fairways,” Hudson said.

The USGA is also relying on drones this time around, as well as a network of surveillance cameras and metal detectors to secure the sprawling 380-acre golf course.

They want to ensure that, in the end, the best players in the world concentrate on one thing and one thing only.

“Really, once they’re out there competing for our national championship, we want to make sure their focus stays on that and not on security,” Steimer said.

The USGA told Earle that information about where the golfers stay while they’re in Pittsburgh and what they do and where they go outside the course is all kept confidential.

