2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club: What you need to know

Ticket Information

Tickets are still on sale for the U.S. Open.

If you’re interested in purchasing a ticket, click here for all the verified ticket options from the USGA.

Parking & Transportation

Traffic and parking guidelines were recently announced for the 2025 U.S. Open Championship at the Oakmont Country Club.

The USGA said the transportation plan for the championship, being held June 915, is designed to provide efficient satellite parking while minimizing traffic and congestion.

For the week of the U.S. Open, fans traveling by car should follow GPS directions and event wayfinding signs to the nearest general fan parking lot. Complimentary parking will be available at two general fan parking lots, the RED Lot at Hartwood Acres (North) and BLUE Lot at Monroeville Mall (South).

We have a breakdown here on parking, restrictions, shuttles and more.

Schedule of Events

Practice Rounds:

Players will have the option of starting practice rounds on the first or 10th tee. Players electing to play a full round generally begin between 6:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. It is typical for players to be on the golf course or practice areas until at least 7 p.m.

Monday, June 9 (Gates open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Tuesday, June 10 (Gates open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Wednesday, June 11 (Gates open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Championship Rounds 1 & 2:

Starting times will be posted once available at usopen.com and on the USGA App.

Play is scheduled to begin at 6:45 a.m. from both the first and 10th tees. The last groups are scheduled to begin play at 2:42 p.m. from both the first and 10th tees.

Thursday, June 12 (Gates open 6 a.m. to conclusion of play)

Friday, June 13 (Gates open 6 a.m. to conclusion of play)

Championship Rounds 3 & 4:

The first starting time will be determined by the number of players who make the cut at the conclusion of the second round (60 lowest scorers and anyone tying for 60th place). Generally, the first pairing begins play from the first tee between 8-9 a.m.; the last pairing for Saturday will start from the first tee at approximately 3 p.m.; the last pairing for Sunday will start from the first tee at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 14 (Gates open 7 a.m. to conclusion of play)

Sunday, June 15 (Gates open 7 a.m. to conclusion of play)

Playoff:

If there is a tie for the low score after 72 holes, a two-hole aggregate playoff will begin immediately following play. If the playoff results in a tie after two holes, the tied players will immediately continue the playoff hole-by-hole (sudden-death format) until the champion is determined.

Prohibited Items

Fans attending the event will go through a security screening before entering.

The following items are prohibited from the championship grounds:

No Tablets and/or Computers (mobile devices smaller than 7″ are permitted, subject to mobile device policy)

No Drones

No Selfie Sticks or Handheld Camera Stabilizers

No Cameras (point and shoot, film, or DSLR) or Video Cameras (other than Monday through Wednesday for personal use only)

No Noise-Producing Devices (including radios, TVs, or portable speakers)

No Backpacks, Briefcases, Purses and/or Bags larger than 6″ W x 6″ H x 6″ D in their natural state

NOTE: Transparent/clear plastic hand and shoulder bags no larger than 12″ W x 12″ H x 6″ D are permitted.

No Signs, Posters, Banners and/or other Sports Paraphernalia or Memorabilia

No Food and/or Beverages except for medical or infant needs

Water Bottles (32-ounce size or less, no glass) are permitted provided they are empty upon arrival

No Glass and/or Coolers except for medical or infant needs

NOTE: Aerosol Cans, Spray Bottles, and/or Personal-care items (3.4 ounces or less) are permitted.

No Pets or Emotional Support Animals (only trained service dogs as defined by the ADA)

No Lounge Chairs and/or Oversized Chairs

No Ladders and/or Step Stools or other similar items

No Bicycles, Segways, Scooters, or other personal transportation devices allowed inside Championship admission gates (other than used for individuals with mobility disabilities)

No other items or actions deemed unlawful, dangerous or disruptive by the USGA and/or Championship Security or Safety Personnel, in their sole discretion

Buying Merchandise

The 2025 U.S. Open Merchandise Pavilion at Oakmont Country Club will be open from Thursday, June 5, through Sunday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are not required to access the pavilion during those four days.

The pavilion will have more than 500,000 items from 45 brands with the 125th U.S. Open logo on it, including hats, polo shirts, outerwear, T-shirts, posters, headcovers, golf towels and more.

During the U.S. open, fans can visit the satellite tent behind the driving range and to the right of the 18th hole, as well as the walk-up tent in West Fan Zone between holes 11 and 12.

For more information, click here to see the U.S. Open Fan Guide.

