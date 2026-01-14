11-year-old boy charged with shooting, killing father in Pennsylvania, reports say

DUNCANNON, Pa. — An 11-year-old boy is charged with shooting and killing his father in Pennsylvania, reports say.

Citing court records, NBC affiliate WGAL reports that police were called to a home in Duncannon, Perry County, on Tuesday morning for an “unresponsive male.” There, police found 42-year-old Douglas Dietz dead from a gunshot wound to the head, records say.

Police identified 11-year-old Clayton Dietz as the suspect and said the shooting happened the night of his birthday, WGAL reports.

According to court records, Douglas and his wife were in bed when the shooting happened. Douglas’ wife was woken up by a loud noise and the smell of something like fireworks. Clayton then walked into the room and said, “Daddy’s dead,” WGAL reports.

Clayton told investigators that he got mad when his dad told him to go to bed. When asked what happened, Clayton told police, “I shot somebody,” and that he’d intended to shoot his father, WGAL reports.

Douglas’ wife told police there was a gun safe in the bedoom but she didn’t know where the key was kept, WGAL reports.

According to records, Clayton said he found the key in his father’s drawer and unlocked the safe in an attempt to find a gaming device. Clayton admitted to taking out the gun, loading it, walking to his father’s bed and firing the gun at him, WGAL reports.

State police say Clayton was taken into custody and charged with criminal homicide, WGAL reports.

Clayton is being held in the Perry County Prison and is awaiting a hearing on Jan. 22, WGAL reports. He has been denied bail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group