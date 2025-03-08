11-year-old boy dies from complications from shaken baby syndrome, Fayette County coroner says

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The death of an 11-year-old boy has been ruled a homicide by the Fayette County coroner.

Leonardo Ramon Hinkle, of Uniontown, died in the West Virginia University Uniontown Emergency Room on Feb. 16.

Fayette County Coroner Dr. Bob Baker said he died from complications of blunt force trauma of the head and neck.

An autopsy was held and investigators learned those complications were from shaken baby syndrome which Hinkle suffered from for years.

Baker said Hinkle’s father was responsible for the death and ruled it a homicide. Police said he was prosecuted and convicted in the past for aggravated assault.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group