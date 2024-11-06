12 Western Pa. residents charged with interstate oxycodone trafficking operation

PITTSBURGH — Twelve people from Western Pennsylvania are facing charges in connection with an interstate oxycodone trafficking operation.

The Department of Justice said there are two indictments - charging one count and 22 counts - for related incidents.

Each indictment lists six Western Pennsylvania residents as defendants. The 22-count indictment also lists a person from Lafayette, Indiana.

The full list of people charged include:

Indictment 1 (22 counts)

William J. Kelley, 64, West Mifflin



Jeffery A. Yates, 51, Pittsburgh



Rhodney Yates, 55, Tarrs



Nick Bombiani, 34, Pittsburgh



Kahla Sweeney, 31, Pittsburgh



Leonard Hoffman, 78, Braddock



Martin J. Maassen, 82, Lafayette

Indictment 2 (1 count)

Jon L. Brinson, 44, Duquesne



Gerald B. Ragin Jr., 59, Duquesne



Lashawn Hardy, 51, Pittsburgh



Kimberly Scabora, 56, West Mifflin



Emerson L. McClelland Jr., 68, Pittsburgh



Phillip Reich, 60, Duquesne

The incident from the 22-count indictment allegedly spanned from January 2019 to July 2024, while the incident from the one-count indictment allegedly spanned from December 2019 to July 24, the Department of Justice said.

The conspiracy charges in each Indictment allege that the defendants conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute oxycodone, a Schedule II controlled substance.

Maassen, a physician, is also charged with 21 additional counts of unlawful distribution of an amphetamine commonly known as Adderall.

“The illegal distribution of addictive and deadly drugs continues to tear apart communities throughout western Pennsylvania and the rest of the country,” said U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan. “What makes the conduct alleged here even more troubling is the involvement of a physician—a resident of another state, no less. Dismantling drug trafficking organizations is at the center of what our office does, and these charges should send a clear and loud message: whether you sell drugs out on the street or while wearing a white coat in a doctor’s office, law enforcement at all levels of government will work as long and as hard as it takes to hold you accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

“The allegations in these indictments are serious and deeply concerning,” said Thomas Hodnett, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Philadelphia Field Division. “Dr. Maassen stands accused of unlawfully distributing powerful painkillers such as oxycodone and amphetamines such as Adderall. Doctors such as Maassen have a legal and moral obligation to prescribe these drugs for legitimate medical purposes and within the usual course of professional practice; Maassen allegedly did neither. The unlawful distribution of oxycodone has contributed to the opioid crisis that has so adversely affected our communities.”

Besides Maassen, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million or both. Maassen faces an additional penalty of up to 20 years of imprisonment on each of the controlled substance distribution charges.

