125th anniversary of ‘Dippy’ discovery celebrated by Carnegie Museum of Natural History

The Carnegie Museum of Natural History is celebrating the 125th anniversary of the discovery of Diplodocus carnegii, or “Dippy,” this July at the museum.

The public is invited to events all month long, including a special Super Science Saturday for families, a 21+ night and a day filled with talks by paleontologists and other Dippy experts.

Named Diplodocus carnegii to honor Andrew Carnegie’s support for the expedition that found it, Dippy proved too massive to be housed in the original exhibition halls, necessitating the expansion of Carnegie’s museum. Arguably the most-seen dinosaur fossil in the world, Dippy’s many plaster replicas have been installed in museums in London, Berlin, Madrid, Vienna, St. Petersburg, Paris, Bologna, La Plata and Mexico City.

“We’re so excited to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the discovery of our iconic ‘mascot’ Diplodocus carnegii in this way,” says the museum’s senior dinosaur paleontologist and co-chair of research Dr. Matt Lamanna. “Dippy is a dinosaurian celebrity, not only for its incalculable scientific significance but also for its extraordinary cultural impact.”

Celebratory events include:

Discovering Dippy: The Dinosaur That Changed the World - July 12. Pay what you wish.

Dippy’s Birthday Party for Members - July 12. Free for Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members.

Super Science Saturday: Dippy’s Jurassic World - July 13. Free with museum admission.

Teen Night: Dippy 125 - July 18. Free to everyone ages 13-18.

Dippy & Friends Virtual Event - July 23. Pay what you wish.

Dippy’s Rockstar Bash After Dark 21+ - July 26.

