Man shows up to hospital shot several times after altercation in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man arrived at a Pittsburgh hospital on Monday afternoon with several gunshot wounds.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say the man arrived at a hospital by private means soon after police were called to the intersection of Woods Run Avenue and Brighton Road in the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood for a ShotSpotter alert at 5:30 p.m. The man, who was shot in his arm, shoulder and leg, is in stable condition.

Officals say the police investigation so far shows the man was involved in an altercation before the shooting. Officers also found a crime scene near the ShotSpotter alert.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

